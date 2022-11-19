Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FATE. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter.
Fate Therapeutics Price Performance
Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $66.56.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
