Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FATE. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $66.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fate Therapeutics Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

