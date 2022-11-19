Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,141.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 44.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $208,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMAR opened at $28.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $80.89.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.59.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Smartsheet news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,605 shares of company stock worth $1,010,805. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

