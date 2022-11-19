Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 409.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.35.

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $176.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.47. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $204.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.73%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

