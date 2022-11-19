Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $19.37 on Thursday. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $34.42 million, a P/E ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAMC. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

