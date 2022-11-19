Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Update

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 206,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATUSF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altius Minerals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) by 110.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Altius Minerals Trading Down 0.2 %

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATUSF opened at $16.19 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0623 dividend. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.