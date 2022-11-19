Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altus Power in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Altus Power’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altus Power’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Altus Power alerts:

AMPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altus Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Altus Power Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altus Power stock opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 11.48 and a current ratio of 9.66. Altus Power has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -352.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Altus Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Altus Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Altus Power

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.