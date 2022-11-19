American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock Position Trimmed by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,474,000 after buying an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 135,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,787,000 after buying an additional 39,546 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AFG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE AFG opened at $142.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.63. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.85.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

