Analysts Set Expectations for Walmart Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walmart in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $150.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $407.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.41. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total transaction of $37,370,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 277,227,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,439,912,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total transaction of $37,370,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 277,227,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,439,912,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $19,156,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,859,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,389,714,955.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,398,363 shares of company stock worth $643,252,431 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

