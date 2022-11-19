Analysts Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Target Price at $35.72

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.65.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XPEV shares. Citigroup downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

XPeng Stock Performance

NYSE XPEV opened at $7.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52. XPeng has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $56.45.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $2.14. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPeng will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Featured Stories

