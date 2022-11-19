Analyzing CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) & Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW)

Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) and CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Jupiter Wellness has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCA Industries has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.6% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of CCA Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of CCA Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupiter Wellness -345.73% -199.01% -161.26% CCA Industries -5.41% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and CCA Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jupiter Wellness and CCA Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A CCA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and CCA Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupiter Wellness $2.88 million 9.36 -$28.10 million N/A N/A CCA Industries $13.84 million 0.44 -$600,000.00 ($0.11) -8.45

CCA Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Jupiter Wellness.

Summary

CCA Industries beats Jupiter Wellness on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores. It also manufactures, distributes, and markets a line of consumer products, such as CBD-infused sunscreen under the CaniSun brand; CBD-infused skin care lotion under the CaniSkin brand; and products for the dermatological treatments of pain and inflammation under the CaniDermRX brand. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About CCA Industries

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesale beauty-aids through independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through Internet. CCA Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

