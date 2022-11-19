Anglo American (LON:AAL) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 3,165 ($37.19) target price on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($41.13) to GBX 3,400 ($39.95) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($45.24) to GBX 4,000 ($47.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($38.78) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($35.25) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,423.13 ($40.22).

AAL opened at GBX 3,160.50 ($37.14) on Thursday. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 2,487.50 ($29.23) and a one year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($58.72). The company has a market cap of £42.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 657.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,830.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,024.64.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,622 ($30.81) per share, with a total value of £6,764.76 ($7,949.19). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 273 shares of company stock valued at $720,625.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

