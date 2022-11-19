Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.8% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 245.7% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 101,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 72,414 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 44.5% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $108.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.94, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $177.66.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at $52,713,999.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Featured Articles

