Aramark Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Aramark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aramark’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aramark’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Aramark Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARMK. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Aramark has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $41.20.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000.

About Aramark

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.