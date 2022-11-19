ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Up 1.1 %

ABIO stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28. ARCA biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $2.64.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.