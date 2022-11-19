Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Short Interest Update

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 7,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $2.08 on Friday. Ardelyx has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $389.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98.

In other news, insider Robert Blanks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 132,906 shares of company stock valued at $183,558 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 45,256 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,535 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

