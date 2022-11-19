Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 368.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $16,048,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,024,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total transaction of $1,273,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 203,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,245,723.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $16,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,024,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000 and sold 1,138,661 shares worth $90,804,389. Corporate insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ares Management Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

ARES stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.00. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $89.25.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

