Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ashtead Technology (LON:ATGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 340 ($4.00) target price on the stock.

Ashtead Technology Stock Performance

AT stock opened at GBX 311 ($3.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of £247.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,455.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 260.47.

About Ashtead Technology

(Get Rating)

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising survey sensors, geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of cutting, coating removal, dredging, diver mechanical tools, ROV tooling, ROV/hydraulic, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including subsea infrastructure inspection, riser cleaning and inspection, hull and mooring inspection, subsea sensor packages, and deflection monitoring.

Featured Articles

