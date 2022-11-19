Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ashtead Technology (LON:AT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 340 ($4.00) target price on the stock.

Ashtead Technology Stock Performance

AT stock opened at GBX 311 ($3.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of £247.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,455.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 260.47.

About Ashtead Technology

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising survey sensors, geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of cutting, coating removal, dredging, diver mechanical tools, ROV tooling, ROV/hydraulic, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including subsea infrastructure inspection, riser cleaning and inspection, hull and mooring inspection, subsea sensor packages, and deflection monitoring.

