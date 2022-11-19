Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ashtead Technology (LON:AT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 340 ($4.00) target price on the stock.
Ashtead Technology Stock Performance
AT stock opened at GBX 311 ($3.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of £247.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,455.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 260.47.
About Ashtead Technology
