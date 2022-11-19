ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €660.00 by UBS Group

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been assigned a €660.00 ($680.41) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €745.00 ($768.04) target price on ASML in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €650.00 ($670.10) target price on ASML in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($711.34) target price on ASML in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($634.02) target price on ASML in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($721.65) price objective on ASML in a report on Monday, October 17th.

