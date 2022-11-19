Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,802 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Aspen Technology worth $19,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Aspen Technology by 1,058.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Aspen Technology by 17.4% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.40.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $239.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 79.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.10. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.48 and a 52-week high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Technology

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.