Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Danske

Danske downgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ATLKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 96 to SEK 101 in a report on Tuesday. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.04.

Atlas Copco Price Performance

Atlas Copco stock opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $17.87.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 30.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

