Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,056 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 351,893 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 1,307.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $210.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 83.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.70. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $327.14.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.