Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,663 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 1,307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.05.

Autodesk stock opened at $210.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $327.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.70.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

