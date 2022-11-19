AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.06, but opened at $4.85. AvePoint shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 2,440 shares.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on AvePoint from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. EVR Research LP increased its holdings in AvePoint by 16.6% in the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 4,163,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 592,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AvePoint by 8.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 184,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AvePoint by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,944,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,899,000 after purchasing an additional 438,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AvePoint by 62.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AvePoint by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 402,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,105 shares in the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $866.52 million, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

