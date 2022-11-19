Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AYASF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance

AYASF opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $8.98.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

