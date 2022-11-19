Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 73,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,293,526 shares.The stock last traded at $7.01 and had previously closed at $7.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Azul from $9.90 to $11.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Azul Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $835.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Azul by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 184,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 75,403 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Azul during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,125,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,841,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,268,000 after purchasing an additional 814,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Azul by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,381 shares in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

