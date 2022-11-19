B. Riley Comments on Agenus Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agenus in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.70). The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Agenus stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Agenus has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $932.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Agenus by 3,109.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 397,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 385,029 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Agenus by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

