B. Riley Comments on Agenus Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agenus in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.70). The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Agenus Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Agenus by 3,109.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 397,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 385,029 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Agenus by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.
Agenus Company Profile
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
Further Reading
