Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Position Reduced by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 86,048 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 3.6% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at $4,736,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at $454,000. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.93.

Baidu Stock Down 3.6 %

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu stock opened at $95.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $171.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.95.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

