Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Short Interest Down 7.2% in October

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 327,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BALY. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.
Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.91. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00.
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
