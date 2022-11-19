Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Short Interest Down 7.2% in October

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 327,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BALY. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Bally’s Price Performance

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.91. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00.

Institutional Trading of Bally’s

About Bally’s

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 31.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,217,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,427,000 after purchasing an additional 290,210 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 387.1% during the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 7.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 34.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 349,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 89,681 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Featured Articles

