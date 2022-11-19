Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 199.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,480 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $41,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRTX. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

Shares of MRTX opened at $76.75 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $154.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average of $67.22.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

