Bank of Montreal Can Buys 10,205 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $47,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.46.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $122.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,403 shares of company stock worth $18,149,160 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

