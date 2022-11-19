Bank of Montreal Can Buys 9,439 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 554,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $40,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR opened at $69.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $84.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

