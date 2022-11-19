Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of Agilent Technologies worth $38,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in A. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $910,763.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $25,724,255.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,309 shares of company stock worth $4,846,147.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE A opened at $146.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $165.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.82.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on A shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

