Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,573 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.67% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $43,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,522.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,073,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,006,518 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,538,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,701 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 729,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,501,000 after purchasing an additional 73,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,882,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,496,000 after purchasing an additional 69,886 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJK opened at $71.04 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $87.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

