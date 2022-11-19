Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 1,467.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 570,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,304 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $42,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 178,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 81,846 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,135,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,555 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,049,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:ELS opened at $65.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.61.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

