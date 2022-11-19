Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,306,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $46,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 205.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

