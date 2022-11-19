Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,868 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $45,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 137,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $339,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $110.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.65. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

