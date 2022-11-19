Bank of Montreal Can Has $36.90 Million Position in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,768,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415,613 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 2.18% of Churchill Capital Corp VII worth $36,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 78,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 2,124.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 95,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 91,358 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 718.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 117,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 102,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVII opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.01.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

