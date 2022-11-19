Bank of Montreal Can Has $38.24 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,140 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Edison International were worth $38,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 28.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 120,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 16,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Edison International by 61.9% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX opened at $61.72 on Friday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average is $64.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

EIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edison International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

