Bank of Montreal Can Has $45.90 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,753 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.23% of Gartner worth $45,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,575,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,660,000 after acquiring an additional 173,532 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter worth approximately $38,069,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter worth approximately $15,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

Gartner Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $337.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $346.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.61. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,872 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.