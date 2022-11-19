Bank of Montreal Can Has $46.37 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 821,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,320 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of Corteva worth $46,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

