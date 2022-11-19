Bank of Montreal Can Has $47.04 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,606 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.19% of SVB Financial Group worth $47,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $478.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $223.53 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $204.37 and a 52 week high of $755.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

