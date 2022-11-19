Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,089 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $43,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VO stock opened at $209.92 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $258.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.39.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.