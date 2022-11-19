Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 241,920 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 145.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 241,920 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.92% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $38,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,048,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 99.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IYR stock opened at $86.59 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $116.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.87 and its 200 day moving average is $91.71.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

