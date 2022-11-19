Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 3,305 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.21% of Waters worth $42,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,895,953,000 after buying an additional 38,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,006,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $312,308,000 after buying an additional 33,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Waters by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAT opened at $321.16 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $375.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

