Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 539,829 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,643,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539,829 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mattel were worth $39,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mattel by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,000 after buying an additional 29,375 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mattel by 3.9% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 19.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,766,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,441,000 after purchasing an additional 287,340 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 25.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Mattel by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 32,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mattel in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Mattel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Mattel had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

