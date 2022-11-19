Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 301,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,618 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $47,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Ecolab by 17.3% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 84.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 41.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.82.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $148.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.00 and its 200 day moving average is $157.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 21,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,185,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,683,358.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

