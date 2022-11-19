Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,683 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 839,734 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of Cheniere Energy worth $44,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 130.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,462 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,723,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after acquiring an additional 606,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $167.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.85 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

