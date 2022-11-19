Bank of Montreal Can Sells 12,926 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550,621 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 12,926 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of eBay worth $40,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth $41,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. StockNews.com began coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

eBay stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

