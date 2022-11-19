Bank of Montreal Can Sells 25,810 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,810 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.18% of Rockwell Automation worth $41,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROK opened at $264.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.06. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.19.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

