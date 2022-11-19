Bank of Montreal Can Sells 30,011 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,011 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of Discover Financial Services worth $38,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $107.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $130.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day moving average is $101.53.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

